Lafayette man, 23, arrested for a dozen counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a child

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Lafayette man, 23, was arrested Thursday for a dozen counts of alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said its investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Authorities executed court orders on electronic service providers (ESPs) and identified Christopher Jacob Rockelein, 23, as the suspect. Investigators then executed a search warrant for his apartment in the 1000 block of Delta Drive in Lafayette and seized several electronic devices.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators found several CSAM photos and a video during a forensic analysis of the seized devices. BCSO said the CSAM depicted girls between the ages of 8 and 14.

Investigators also reportedly found chat messages with an internet user claiming to be a 10-year-old girl in another state. According to the sheriff's office, the messages were sexual and "included requests for the purported 10-year-old to send CSAM footage of herself."

Rockelein turned himself in at the Boulder County Jail on Thursday. He was arrested on multiple charges, including:

