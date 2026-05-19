Jefferson County imposes temporary moratorium on development of new data centers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County leaders on Tuesday voted to temporarily stop the development of future data centers within county limits, arguing they need time to weigh their environmental impact with potential economic benefits in the midst of Colorado’s historic drought.

The moratorium will apply to new applications for the development or rezoning of new data centers but will exclude land that is already specifically zoned to allow for data centers through a Planned Development. The moratorium will be in effect through March 2027.

Denver7 News at 6 p.m.

“It’s critical for us to evaluate how data centers will interact with the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), our water supply, the environment and our community’s overall health,” Jefferson County Commissioner Rachel Zenzinger said during the public hearing. “This moratorium is a necessary pause for us to gather that information.”

The vote by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners comes a day after Denver City Council approved a one-year moratorium on new data centers during a public hearing where the majority of attendees voiced concerned over health impacts and water usage.

“While we recognize the potential job growth of a new data center, commissioners must weigh the impact on our community,” Jefferson County Commissioner Lesley Dahlkemper said. “The next 10 months will allow us to work closely with our community and staff to gather input and develop thoughtful county policies.”

The Follow Up Denver council approves one-year data center moratorium Adria Iraheta

A Jefferson County spokesperson said the decision by the board “comes as communities across the country grapple with the impacts data centers have on local infrastructure, natural resources, utility costs and public health.”

“There’s an increase in demand for data centers, but modern-day data centers come with a variety of considerations,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Andy Kerr. “In Jeffco, our land, water and energy are our most cherished resources, and we want to ensure that we are being responsible caretakers of those resources.”

The moratoriums — both in Denver and Jefferson County — come after state lawmakers failed to approve data center regulations during this year’s legislative session.

One bill, HB26-1030, sough to attract outside investment by offering major tax breaks for data center companies while holding developers accountable to meet the state’s climate goals.

Another, SB26-102, would have required data center companies to pay 100% of their upfront costs for the power needed to run their facilities.