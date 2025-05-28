‘It’s not a normal cat': Bobcat found inside Ken Caryl home unimpressed by use of high-tech tricks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Cats, no matter how big or small, are natural hunters. But as it turns out, not all of them enjoy chasing the same thing.

Such was the lesson deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office learned recently when they were called to a home in Ken Caryl on a report of a bobcat inside the residence.

Body-worn camera video from responding deputies shows the homeowner leading deputies inside the home as she points to where the wild cat was taking a little rest – on a shelf behind a plant.

“Oh! Yo guys, look at this thing,” one of the deputies can be heard saying. “Hi, kitty, kitty,” the deputy can be heard saying as he tries to get the bobcat out.

When that failed, other measures had to be taken.

“Well, I’m going to see if he chases the laser,” the deputy can be heard telling the others. “I don’t know, cats like lasers.”

“It’s not a normal cat,” another deputy replies.

“Cats are all the same,” the first deputy then says. “They all like the same thing!”

But the laser from the deputy’s TASER device left the bobcat unimpressed.

“The bobcat’s verdict? Not interested,” deputies would later write in a social media post Wednesday morning. “It left at its own pace, right out the open back door.” As it turns out, not all cats like to chase lasers.

“Guess some intruders just aren’t dazzled by our high-tech tricks,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Watch the funny encounter in the video player below.