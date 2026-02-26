Human remains discovered by hiker in Douglas County; investigation ongoing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A hiker in Douglas County discovered human remains near Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday.

While few details are available, the sheriff's office said the Douglas County Search and Rescue Team helped to search the area after receiving the initial report on Tuesday.

The intersection of Crowfoot Valley Road and Pradera Parkway is about 6 miles northeast of Castle Rock.

The search and rescue team wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that it assisted the sheriff's office and as of 3:30 p.m., all of their teams were out of the field.

A K-9 team with El Paso County Search and Rescue also supported the search.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, no other details are available.