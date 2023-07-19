Woman arrested after deadly shooting at Highlands Ranch residence

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A woman was arrested after a man was killed at a Highlands Ranch residence Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Timber Hawk Circle around 8:25 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office at a later date.

A woman who lives at the home, identified as Victorian Galvan Grice, 55, walked out of the home and was taken into custody, according to DCSO. She is being held for investigation of second-degree murder.