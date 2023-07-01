Watch Now
Two people killed, one injured in rollover crash in Highlands Ranch

Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 00:14:23-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Highlands Ranch Friday night.

The crash happened in the 9600 block of South University Boulevard. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says only one vehicle was involved.

Two people were pronounced dead, and one person was taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office told Denver7. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

South University is closed as Crosspointe Drive as authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

