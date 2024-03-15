South Metro Fire Rescue vehicles get stuck in snow in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Fellow first responders came to the rescue after South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) vehicles became stuck in the snow Thursday evening.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In a post on social media, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the trucks became stuck during a medical call in Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters, DCSO deputies and Arapahoe Rescue Patrol volunteers shoveled snow and carried the patient to a waiting ambulance.

Deep snow in Highlands Ranch created access challenges for SMFR at this medical emergency. @dcsheriff Deputies, @ArapahoeRescue volunteers and South Metro firefighters shoveled snow and carried the patient to a waiting Medic Unit for transport to the hospital. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pxEY68iQxM — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 15, 2024

"Even emergency crews sometimes need a helping hand," the sheriff's office said in its post.

Even emergency crews sometimes need a helping hand. #DCSO deputies grabbed some shovels and helped dig out @SouthMetroPIO trucks on a medical call in Highlands Ranch tonight. #teamwork #partnership 📸: Deputy Murphy pic.twitter.com/8bQwzrgqbo — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 15, 2024