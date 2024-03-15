Watch Now
South Metro Fire Rescue vehicles get stuck in snow in Highlands Ranch

Fellow first responders jumped in to help dig out the vehicles.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 01:12:24-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Fellow first responders came to the rescue after South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) vehicles became stuck in the snow Thursday evening.

In a post on social media, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the trucks became stuck during a medical call in Highlands Ranch.

South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters, DCSO deputies and Arapahoe Rescue Patrol volunteers shoveled snow and carried the patient to a waiting ambulance.

"Even emergency crews sometimes need a helping hand," the sheriff's office said in its post.

