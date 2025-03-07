One year later, family of Highlands Ranch boy killed by careless driver working to change the law

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Thursday marked one year since a Highlands Ranch boy on his way to school was killed by a driver who ran a red light.

Alexander "Alex" Mackiewicz, 13, was riding his single-wheel electric skateboard and had crossed six of seven lanes of traffic before he was struck by Ruben Morones, 53, who was driving at an estimated 40 miles per hour. Alex still had the walk signal and was in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Morones pleaded guilty to careless driving resulting in death, claiming the sun blocked his view of the boy in the crosswalk. As part of a plea deal, two other charges against Morones were dropped. He was sentenced to one year in jail in January — the maximum sentence for the misdemeanor charge.

On Thursday evening, dozens of people gathered in Toepfer Park in honor of Alex. The group was surrounded by candles, while the park was dotted with blue ribbons and balloons for the boy.

Law enforcement, lawmakers, and community members funneled into the park and stood around the podium to listen.

Alex's mother, Victoria Cegielski, said the theme of the evening was "change starts with us."

"The year was tough, I'm not going to lie. And more than anything, I wanted to crawl in a hole and cry myself to sleep, or worse," she told the crowd.

However, at some point, something shifted in Cegielski, and she realized she wanted to make a change in honor of her son. She told the crowd she was tired of being miserable.

"I will try to make a change in his name, change the law, because currently, careless driving resulting in death is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and the maximum punishment under the law is up to one year in jail," Cegielski said.

Cegielski described her son as being everybody's friend. He was caring, loving, and made a huge impact on the lives he touched. She strives to live up to his legacy and believes changing Colorado law is one way to do so.

"My goal is to bring the careless driving resulting in death from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony," said Cegielski.

Among the speakers on Thursday evening was State Senator John Carson, who said he is working on legislation to change the penalty for careless driving resulting in death.

"This type of tragedy should not be a misdemeanor. It's got to be a higher level than that. So that's what I'm working on. We're going to get a bill in. We're going to have a stakeholders group of folks who are interested in this issue," Carson told the crowd.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly addressed the group as well, saying that March 6, 2024, is a date that will change the course of the Colorado criminal justice system.

"We need to do better, and Colorado can and must do better," Weekly said. "A mother and father lost their son. The youth of this community lost a friend... Our criminal justice system has failed this family."

During his speech, Robert Mackiewicz, Alex's father, called on the crowd to help them make a change.

"I will see Alex again," his father said. "Stand up for Alex and help us work to change this law."

Everyone at the vigil vowed to make a change to Colorado law in Alex's name.

"I will never stop fighting because there is always something to fight for," his mother said. "My son's death is not going to be lost in vain."