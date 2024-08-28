Man allegedly waved at Douglas County deputies before driving off, sparking pursuit

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man allegedly waved at Douglas County deputies before driving off, sparking a pursuit that ended in his arrest Saturday evening.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), deputies were called out for a report of a burglary at a house on Foxhill Place just after 8 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor told authorities they saw someone on the property trying to get into the home.

The sheriff's office said deputies searched the home and surrounding area but did not find anyone. As they were walking to their cars, a man drove up the street and nearly hit the deputies before turning and speeding off. According to DCSO, the man waved to deputies as he was driving off.

Deputies hopped in their patrol vehicles and followed the car. When they tried to pin the man's vehicle in, he backed into a patrol car and drove off, the sheriff's office said. He sped through multiple stop lights before stopping in a parking lot on South Park Circle, just north of County Line Road and Broadway, according to DCSO.

“Our deputies faced a dangerous situation when a suspect recklessly endangered their lives and the lives of others by nearly hitting them with his vehicle and then taking off. I commend the deputies for their quick, decisive actions in safely apprehending the individual without further harm to the public. This incident is a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily protecting our community, and I am thankful for their courage and professionalism in the line of duty," said Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

The sheriff's office shared footage of the arrest on its YouTube page.

The man was identified as Ron Miller, 67. He was arrested for attempted vehicular assault, vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving.