NewsFront RangeHighlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch man arrested for allegedly shooting at roommate after fight

Posted at 9:09 PM, Jul 17, 2024

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A Highlands Ranch man was arrested after he allegedly shot at his roommate following a fight Tuesday evening.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home in the 9900 block of Aftonwood Street before 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots. The sheriff's office said the residents, who are roommates, were involved in a disturbance outside of the home. At one point, one of the roommates grabbed a gun.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims was driving away from the home when he heard gunshots and saw his roommate standing in the street. The roommate took off but was arrested a short while later.

Cesar Olang-Puig, 29, was arrested for criminal attempted homicide, illegal discharge of a weapon and disorderly conduct discharging a weapon.

“This senseless act could have easily injured or killed an innocent occupant of a nearby home. Our staff did an excellent job of handling this incident. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will make examples of people who choose to commit acts like this in Douglas County,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

