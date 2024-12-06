Douglas County commissioner Lora Thomas resigns, five weeks before end of final term

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Douglas County commissioner Lora Thomas has resigned from her position on the board, just five-and-a-half weeks before the end of her second and final term, claiming she was “forced out” of her post by fellow commissioners.

In a rather bizarre press release Friday, Thomas said the decision came after she was ordered on Wednesday to vacate her office space by Dec. 9 in order to make it available for State Senator and commissioner-elect Kevin Van Winkle, who in November was elected to replace Thomas. Fellow commissioners George Teal and Abe Laydon jointly made the order, the press release said.

Douglas County’s three commissioners, who collectively act as the county’s policy-making board, are limited to two terms. Thomas’s term had been set to end on Jan. 14.

“It had always been my intent to serve out my final term to the very end,” Thomas said in the press release. “However, I now find it utterly impossible to serve the people who elected me to the utmost of my ability as promised.”

Thomas, Teal and Laydon are all Republicans. Denver7 is reaching out to Thomas's fellow commissioners for reaction to Friday's announcement.

For the last eight years, Thomas represented Douglas County District 3, which is located in the northwestern corner of the county and includes Highlands Ranch.

Thomas’s resignation, which is effective Friday, marks the end of a tumultuous few years rife with conflict with her fellow commissioners. In 2022, she was suspended as chair of the board following a politically charged kerfuffle over a water project and questions about her conduct. In 2023, Thomas sued Teal and Laydon for legal fees she incurred defending herself during investigations conducted by the county, according to The Denver Post.

In the press release announcing her resignation, Thomas referred to the infighting as “a four-year onslaught of false accusations, slurs, defamation, harassing and baseless investigations, suppression, censorship, marginalization and outright cancellation as a duly-elected county commissioner.”

Earlier this year, a report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found Thomas and the other commissioners violated state labor laws by discouraging employees to vote on a collective bargaining agreement with the state’s Fraternal Order of Police.

Thomas was elected county commissioner in 2016. Prior to that, she served as the Douglas County coroner.