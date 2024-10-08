DCSO: Man suspected in hit-and-run crash found hiding in pickup truck outside Highlands Ranch home

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man suspected in a hit-and-run crash on C-470 was found in the back of a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway of a Highlands Ranch home.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), deputies were called in to help the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) look for a driver who took off after a crash involving a stolen vehicle on C-470 shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Around that time, a homeowner called 911 to report a suspicious person who was knocking on doors in the area of Falcon Hills Drive in Highlands Ranch.

The sheriff's office said the description of the suspicious person matched that of the driver who took off after the crash.

DCSO said deputies responded to the area and found a man hiding in the back of a pickup truck that was parked in the driveway of a home. The truck's owner did not know the man and did not give him permission to be in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The man was arrested for several charges, including trespass and obstruction of a peace officer. He also has two felony warrants out of other counties, according to DCSO.

The sheriff's office released body camera video of the arrest on Monday.

DCSO said a handgun was found in the stolen vehicle after the crash.