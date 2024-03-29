Watch Now
Colorado 7th grader hopes to spread joy with her hand-made jewelry

Tanvi Bharadwaj makes clay earrings to donate funds to Children's Hospital Colorado and other kids
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 10:12:55-04

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Colorado 7th grader Tanvi Bharadwaj makes clay earrings in just about every shape imaginable — from food, to flowers to animals.

She started making them when she couldn’t find earrings she liked in stores.

“I just look around and say, I could turn this into an earring,” Bharadwaj said.

From there, her business “Claywrks” was born. She sells her jewelry at stands and on Etsy. But most of her profits go right back into materials, because Bharadwaj is on a mission to spread smiles with her jewelry.

“I used to be a patient at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, so I was looking around and I thought why not donate a few of these just to make the kids happier,” she said.

In addition to donating her earrings to kids, Bharadwaj has also taught groups like the Girl Scouts to make clay jewelry. She would love to donate earrings, both pierced and clip-on, bracelets or necklaces to any child who needs a smile.

You can contact her at by email at Clayworks15@gmail.com or by phone at 303-993-3468. You can buy her earrings on Claywrks.etsy.com.

