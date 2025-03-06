Greenwood Village police, South Metro Fire respond to crash involving school bus near Cherry Creek HS

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department (GVPD) and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) are responding to a four-vehicle crash involving a school bus near Cherry Creek High School.

The crash happened in the area of Campus Drive and South Yosemite Street.

The crash involved four vehicles, including a school bus. SMFR said its firefighters had to extricate a person out of a vehicle.

The HazMat Team is also responding to the scene to stop a fuel leak from one of the vehicles.

In an update, SMFR said no one was taken to the hospital, and the HazMat Team was able to mitigate the leak.

A spokesperson for Cherry Creek Schools said the bus driver is fine, and no students were onboard at the time of the crash. The bus was returning to the bus depot after dropping off kids.

The school district spokesperson said they do not believe any of the other involved drivers were high school students.

Northbound Yosemite is closed from Chenango to Union, according to GVPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.