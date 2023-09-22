Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreenwood Village

Actions

Greenwood Village police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen at Cherry Creek High School

missing Nichole Diffy.jpg
Greenwood Village Police Department
missing Nichole Diffy.jpg
Posted at 10:05 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 00:05:52-04

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Nichole Diffy, 14, was last seen at Cherry Creek High School around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Diffy is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a small smile tattoo on her left hand near her thumb. She was last seen wearing a black cropped shirt, white sweatpants with green and pink tie-dye, white and black Crocks and a blue necklace.

Diffy has made statements of self-harm and is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information about Diffy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Greenwood Village PD at 303-773-2525.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know