Greenwood Village police searching for missing 14-year-old last seen at Cherry Creek High School

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Greenwood Village Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Nichole Diffy, 14, was last seen at Cherry Creek High School around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Diffy is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a small smile tattoo on her left hand near her thumb. She was last seen wearing a black cropped shirt, white sweatpants with green and pink tie-dye, white and black Crocks and a blue necklace.

Diffy has made statements of self-harm and is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information about Diffy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Greenwood Village PD at 303-773-2525.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7, visit Colorado Crisis Services, or click here for a list of resources in Colorado.