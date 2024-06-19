Crash involving fuel spill shuts down northbound I-25 off-ramp in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The northbound Interstate 25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village is closed following a crash involving a fuel spill.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), a semi-truck hit a tire on the roadway. The semi-truck's saddle tank was punctured, causing 50 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

Update: SMFR, @GreenwoodGov Police and @ColoradoDOT are in unified command. Approximately 50-100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a punctured saddle tank after the truck hit a tire in the roadway. No other vehicles are involved and no injuries occurred. Firefighters are… pic.twitter.com/83aFxQcHNK — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 19, 2024

SMFR said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was injured.

SMFR, the Greenwood Village Police Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are working together to clean up the spill. At this time, crews are working to stop the leak and absorb the fuel.