Crash involving fuel spill shuts down northbound I-25 off-ramp in Greenwood Village

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 19, 2024

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The northbound Interstate 25 off-ramp to Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village is closed following a crash involving a fuel spill.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), a semi-truck hit a tire on the roadway. The semi-truck's saddle tank was punctured, causing 50 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway.

SMFR said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was injured.

SMFR, the Greenwood Village Police Department and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are working together to clean up the spill. At this time, crews are working to stop the leak and absorb the fuel.

