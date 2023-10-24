Weld County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking man with knife at cold weather shelter

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking a man with a knife at a Greeley cold weather shelter on March 30.

A jury convicted Musa Hamdan, 41, of assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and menacing.

According to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office, shelter staff ran towards the sound of screaming coming from the shower stalls in the men's bathroom. Staff saw Hamdan striking the victim with a knife handle after the blade of the knife broke off in the victim's shoulder, according to the district attorney's office.

Hamdan was arrested for first-degree assault and felony menacing. While in custody, Hamdan assaulted four deputies at the Weld County Jail, the district attorney's office said.

The district attorney's office said Hamdan was convicted in under 15 minutes. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“This was an incredibly violent attack," said Deputy District Attorney Skelton during the sentencing hearing. "We are extremely proud to have proven this case and are equally as grateful that the victim did not suffer the additional injuries that were intended to be inflicted upon him.”