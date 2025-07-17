Weld County deputy arrested for alleged sexual contact with jail inmate while on duty

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly had sexual contact with a jail inmate while on duty.

Jacob Golden, 30, faces two counts of sexual contact in a correctional facility by an employee, which is a felony.

According to the sheriff's office, the alleged conduct happened on Saturday and Monday while Golden was on duty at the Weld County Jail and involved a 27-year-old female inmate.

The sheriff's office said another inmate reported the incidents, and an investigation was launched. Golden was arrested Tuesday before his next scheduled shift at the jail.

The deputy is being held on a $20,000 cash/ surety bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Golden is a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST)-certified detention deputy and has worked in the jail for four years. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcomes of the criminal and internal investigations.

In a statement, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said, "People expect to be able to trust law enforcement. The actions of Golden are unacceptable and disturbing to the conscience. The Sheriff’s Office took swift action to ensure that this incident is properly investigated."