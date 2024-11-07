Weld County coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in Greeley shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — The Weld County Coroner's Office has identified the 19-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Greeley Saturday evening.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were called out to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot lying in the roadway.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Weld County Coroner's Office identified him as Jesus Manuel Solis, 19, of Greeley.

During the investigation, Greeley police learned there was a related crash near the shooting location. Investigators believe Solis and the suspect knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

No arrests have been made as of the publication of this article. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Greeley PD at 970-350-9605.