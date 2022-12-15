Trailer built to keep Santa, Mrs. Claus warm stolen in Greeley

The Greeley Police Department is searching for whoever tried to ruin Christmas by stealing a one-of-a-kind trailer built to keep Santa and Mrs. Claus warm.

"As a man of the people, [Santa] goes to where the people are. As you know, Colorado is cold and windy this time of year, so Santa needs a nice warm place to conduct his business," the department said in a Facebook post.

The trailer was built thanks to "Master Elves up in the North Pole," who pooled their money to pay roughly $40,000 for the customized trailer, according to Greeley PD.

But sometime Monday evening, the trailer was stolen.

"A criminal crew likely consisting of The Grinch, Krampus, and Ebenezer Scrooge decided to steal Santa's trailer and ruin Christmas," Greeley PD said.

The department is asking anyone who sees the trailer to call investigators at 970-350-9605.