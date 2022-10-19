Third grader unknowingly brought gun to school after father left it in child's backpack, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A third grader unknowingly brought a gun to school Tuesday after their father placed the firearm in the child's backpack and forgot to remove it, the Greeley Police Department said.

Greeley officers were dispatched to University Elementary School, located at 6525 18th Street, around 8:38 a.m. for a report of a third grader with a gun.

The school resource officer (SRO) learned the student discovered the gun in their backpack when they arrived at school, Greeley police said. The student immediately told a teacher about the gun.

School officials safely secured the gun and contacted Greeley police, the department said.

According to Greeley PD, the SRO learned the student's father, 39, put the firearm in his child's backpack so he could move it from his house to his vehicle. The father forgot to remove the gun from the backpack, Greeley police said, and it was unintentionally brought to school. The student did not know the firearm was in their backpack, the department said.

The father was issued a summons for unlawful storage of a firearm, a class two misdemeanor, according to Greeley police.

The department said it will not identify the father at this time in order to protect the juvenile's identity.