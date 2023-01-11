Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School

GREELEY, Colo. — Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.

Several 911 callers reported gunshots at the Creekstone Apartments, located at 3775 West 25th Street, around 11:23 a.m. It was reported that some suspects ran off while others drove off.

Greeley police officers responded and arrested two suspects without incident at a Burger King, located in the 2400 block of 35th Avenue, the Greeley Police Department said in a press release. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody, according to Greeley police.

While at the Burger King, an officer spotted a suspect vehicle driving away and initiated a traffic stop. The driver sped off, and the officer lost them, according to the police department.

Minutes later, officers received a report about a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue. The vehicle's four occupants ran away before officers arrived, Greeley police said.

Two of the occupants were taken into custody soon after, then transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, according to Greeley PD.

Officers established a perimeter and used a drone to find the remaining two suspects, who were taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured in the initial shooting or subsequent arrests, according to Greeley police.

Since the shooting was close to Greeley West High School, the campus was placed under a "secure perimeter" status, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave the school, according to Greeley police. Meeker Elementary, Scott Elementary and Heath Elementary were also placed under a secure perimeter, the department said. Dayspring Christian Academy moved itself into secure perimeter status as a precaution.

Three juvenile males and three adult males were arrested in connection to Tuesday's events. Greeley police said multiple handguns and rifles were also located.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Greeley police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Zakavec at 970-350-9575.