Powerful animal tranquilizer xylazine found in counterfeit pills in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Xylazine, a powerful animal tranquilizer linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths nationwide, has been found in counterfeit pills in Greeley, the Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) announced Thursday.

Xylazine, also known as "tranq," was found in counterfeit blue M-30 pills, which also contained fentanyl.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, xylazine is a non-opioid that depresses the central nervous system, causing drowsiness, slow breathing and dangerously low blood pressure. It is often mixed with opioids, including fentanyl, to lengthen its euphoric effects. However, this mixture puts users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug overdose, according to WCDTF.

The combination also complicates overdose treatment. Naloxone, also known as NARCAN, can reverse the effects of opioids. However, since xylazine is not an opioid, naloxone will not help. Experts still recommend using naloxone in the event of an overdose to help alleviate some symptoms.

Repeated use of xylazine can cause skin ulcers, abscesses and related complications, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

WCDTF said it will not release additional information at this time. Anyone with information about the distribution of illegal narcotics is asked to call Commander Scott Smith at 970-351-5211.