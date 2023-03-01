Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greeley, dies from injuries

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 8:22 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 22:22:14-05

GREELEY, Colo. — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle in Greeley Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of 26th Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Greeley Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and he died a short time later, according to Greeley police. The Weld County Coroner will release his identity at a later time.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, Greeley PD said. Alcohol and drugs to not appear to be factors, according to the department.

Several witnesses also remained on scene and spoke with officers.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-350-9605.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here