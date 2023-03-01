Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Greeley, dies from injuries

GREELEY, Colo. — A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle in Greeley Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of 26th Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Greeley Police Department.

The pedestrian, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and he died a short time later, according to Greeley police. The Weld County Coroner will release his identity at a later time.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, Greeley PD said. Alcohol and drugs to not appear to be factors, according to the department.

Several witnesses also remained on scene and spoke with officers.

The Greeley Police Department Traffic Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-350-9605.