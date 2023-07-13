Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Greeley Wednesday evening, the Greeley Police Department announced.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 7th Avenue and 5th Street around 5:35 p.m. The crash happened on the tracks that are parallel with the 200 block of 8th Avenue, Greeley PD said.

First responders found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later time.

Investigators believe the man was walking on the train tracks and "did not react to the oncoming train and train horn in time," according to Greeley police.

The train was stopped for roughly three hours, blocking the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th Street crossings at 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Greeley PD at 970-350-9605.