Man, 21, arrested in connection with deadly overnight shooting in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with a deadly overnight shooting in Greeley.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of C Street around 2:07 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Greeley police.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The suspect ran off before officers arrived, according to Greeley PD. He was later identified as Haven Ramirez, 21.

Investigators located Ramirez Thursday afternoon and took him into custody without incident, according to Greeley police. He was booked into the Weld County Jail for murder in the first degree and two counts of felony menacing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Collin Losasso by calling 970-351-5446 or emailing Collin.Losasso@GreeleyPD.com.