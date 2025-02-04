JBS announces $50 million expansion at Greeley meatpacking facility

GREELEY, Colo. — JBS USA on Tuesday announced a $50 million expansion project at its meatpacking facility in Greeley.

The project includes constructing a state-of-the-art distribution center at the plant, according to JBS.

‌“A new distribution center at our Greeley beef plant, one of the most important beef production facilities in the country, ensures we are well positioned for continued growth and to help meet the demand for high-quality U.S. beef,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO, in a statement. “Our ongoing investments in U.S. agriculture show our optimism about the future, and projects like these benefit farmers and ranchers, consumers, our team members and the communities where we operate.”

The company said its Greeley facility employs more than 3,800 team members and partners with more than 175 producers. The expansion aims to improve efficiency and increase production capacity.

‌“As the largest employer in Weld County, JBS USA has consistently invested in our community to create jobs and support local projects,” said U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in a statement. “This announcement ensures that the cattle producers and the local businesses that support the facility will continue to thrive and prosper. I applaud JBS USA for this strategic investment and look forward to seeing the finished project.”

JBS also announced a $200 million investment at its facility in Cactus, Texas. Construction on both projects is expected to begin sometime this year.