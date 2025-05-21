Greeley police seek public’s help in identifying cyclist who allegedly shot dog

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who allegedly shot a dog last month.
The man was seen armed while riding an electric bike in the 100 block of 50th Ave. Place. No information about when the crime occurred nor a description of the suspect was immediately available.
Police only provided a poor-quality image of the suspect and what they believe to be the e-bike he was riding, which you can see below.
If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Officer Jacob Clark at jacob.clark@greeleypd.com or Animal Control Officer Leslie Kolman at leslie.kolman@greeleypd.com.
