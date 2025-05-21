Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

Greeley police seek public’s help in identifying cyclist who allegedly shot dog

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
greeley police seek public’s help in identifying cyclist who allegedly shot dog_may 21 2025.jpg
Posted

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who allegedly shot a dog last month.

The man was seen armed while riding an electric bike in the 100 block of 50th Ave. Place. No information about when the crime occurred nor a description of the suspect was immediately available.

Police only provided a poor-quality image of the suspect and what they believe to be the e-bike he was riding, which you can see below.

greeley police seek public’s help in identifying cyclist who allegedly shot dog_may 21 2025.jpg
greeley police seek public’s help in identifying cyclist who allegedly shot dog_may 21 2025_1.jpg

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Officer Jacob Clark at jacob.clark@greeleypd.com or Animal Control Officer Leslie Kolman at leslie.kolman@greeleypd.com.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.