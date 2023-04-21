Watch Now
Greeley police searching for missing woman who was last seen Wednesday morning

Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 20, 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Erica Torrez, 34, was last seen at her work, located in the 2000 block of 9th Street, around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

She may be driving a gray 2015 Subaru Impreza hatchback with Colorado license plate CEE-I77.

Anyone with information on Torrez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9605.

