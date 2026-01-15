Greeley police arrest man accused in homicide from 2023

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley police have arrested a suspect in the 2023 homicide of a 47-year-old woman.

Early in the morning of Dec. 11, 2023, Eduvina “Duvie” Maldonado was found deceased in the "passenger compartment" of a vehicle, the Greeley Police Department said.

She was 47.

Police found her after they received a 911 call about her well-being. Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

By December 2025, police had identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. They identified the individual as Raul Chavarria, 42. He was found and arrested on Wednesday, and was booked into the Weld County Detention Center.

No other updates about the case were available.

On June 16, 2025, the community gathered to celebrate Maldonado's life on what would have been her 49th birthday.

Greeley Police Department

"She was vibrant, funny, and well known throughout Greeley for her sense of humor and her deep love for God," the police department wrote on Facebook. "Her faith was powerful and personal. She prayed daily to become the woman God wanted her to be. More than anything, Eduvina wanted to be loved — and the hardest part is knowing how deeply she was loved, even when she couldn’t fully see it."

Her sister Lupe Barela said Maldonado is missed every day.

"We will continue to honor her life and fight for the justice she deserves — not just for her, but for every family still waiting for the truth to be heard," she said.