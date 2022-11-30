Greeley PD searching for 20-year-old woman wanted for deadly weekend shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man over the weekend, the Greeley Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 for reports of a shooting.

As officers were heading to the scene, another 911 caller reported to Greeley dispatch that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to a hospital, Greeley PD said.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that took off before officer's arrived, according to police. The man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

Greeley PD obtained an arrest warrant for Julieanne Degraff, 20, for second-degree murder. According to the department, she has additional warrants for her arrest that are not related to the shooting.

Degraff was last seen in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Greeley Police Department.

The department is urging anyone who sees Degraff to call 911 or contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.