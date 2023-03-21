Watch Now
Greeley man sentenced to 25 years for stealing tow truck, crashing into multiple vehicles in 2021

Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing a tow truck and crashing into multiple vehicles, including one being driven by a sergeant with the Greeley Police Department.

On June 28, 2021, Weld County dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a stolen tow truck that struck five vehicles between 37th and 32nd avenues in Greeley, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The driver, Rudy Salazar, crashed into a Greeley police sergeant who was driving his personal vehicle west of the police station. He also crashed into a gate at the station, the DA's office said.

No one was seriously injured in the crashes.

Salazar accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to 25 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, according to the district attorney's office.

“It truly is a miracle that no one was seriously injured or killed that morning,” Deputy District Attorney Christopher Jewkes said in a statement. “We absolutely will not tolerate this type of behavior in our community. It could have been a lot worse, but we’re grateful that other than damage to vehicles that can be replaced, we didn’t have any fatalities.”

