Greeley man dies after crashing into a tree near Aims Community College, police say

GREELEY, Colo. — Police in Greeley are urging the community to remain vigilant behind the wheel after a man died in a crash last week, marking the fourth crash on city roads over the past couple of weeks.

The crash occurred on Sept. 9 at around 10:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of 16th Street, according to police.

Witnesses told police the driver — later identified as a 19-year-old man — was seen speeding westbound on 16th Street across 47th Avenue, when it crossed the median and collided with a tree near Aims Community College.

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The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.

“This crash marks the fourth traffic-related death in Greeley in two weeks,” a spokesperson with the Greeley Police Department said in a news release. “Every life lost on our roadways leaves a lasting impact on our city and these tragic events weigh heavily on the entire community.”

Greeley police said that while they continue to investigate the specific factors behind each crash, “this sudden spike serves as a critical reminder of how quickly conditions on the road can turn fatal.”

To help prevent further tragedies, the Greeley Police Department urges all drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise heightened vigilance:



Eliminate distractions, including mobile devices

Obey speed limits

Do not drive impaired

Watch for pedestrians and cyclists

Wear seatbelts

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer Ed Kubala at Edward.Kubala@greeleypd.com. This remains an ongoing investigation.