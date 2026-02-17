Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
134  WX Alerts
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

Deceased man found outside apartment complex in Greeley; investigation ongoing

Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Bohl at Jonathan.Bohl@greeleypd.com or 970-350-9572.
1800 block of 30th Street, greeley
Google Maps
1800 block of 30th Street, greeley
Posted

GREELEY, Colo. — A deceased man was found outside an apartment complex in Greeley on Monday morning.

The Greeley Police Department said its officers responded to the 1800 block of 30th Street around 8:15 a.m. after receiving a call for medical assistance. At the scene, they found a 45-year-old man with a visible injury to his head. He was pronounced deceased.

The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release his name, as well as manner and cause of death, at a later time.

Greeley police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Bohl at Jonathan.Bohl@greeleypd.com or 970-350-9572.

No other details were available.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now