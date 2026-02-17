Deceased man found outside apartment complex in Greeley; investigation ongoing

GREELEY, Colo. — A deceased man was found outside an apartment complex in Greeley on Monday morning.
The Greeley Police Department said its officers responded to the 1800 block of 30th Street around 8:15 a.m. after receiving a call for medical assistance. At the scene, they found a 45-year-old man with a visible injury to his head. He was pronounced deceased.
The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release his name, as well as manner and cause of death, at a later time.
Greeley police said they believe this was an isolated incident.
Anybody with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Bohl at Jonathan.Bohl@greeleypd.com or 970-350-9572.
No other details were available.
