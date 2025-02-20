Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for beating toddler to death in 2021

GREELEY, Colo. — A Colorado man was sentenced to life in prison for beating a toddler to death in 2021.

After a three-week trial, Andy Carter, 29, was convicted on Tuesday in the July 2021 death of 18-month-old Emorie Goodro. According to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Carter was dating Emorie's mother at the time and was babysitting the toddler when he "severely beat her."

Emorie was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley and later flown to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, where she died from her injuries. The girl died of blunt force trauma to her head and brain, according to the district attorney's office.

The DA's office said it focused on who Emorie was during the sentencing hearing. In its media release, the district attorney's office included a portion of Chief Deputy District Attorney Arynn Clark's comments to the judge.

"[Emorie] was cherished. She was happy and healthy and was a delight to be around. It’s impossible to quantify the pain that this family has endured. It’s also impossible to quantify the happiness Emorie brought to people. This family now has a life sentence of their own as they move forward and have to live without this absolutely precious and perfect little girl," Clark said.

Carter was sentenced on Wednesday to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.