CIRT: Greeley police officer fatally shoots man swinging knife at passing cars

GREELEY, Colo. — A man who was reportedly swinging a knife at passing cars was shot and killed by a Greeley police officer Wednesday afternoon.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), the Greeley Police Department received "numerous" calls about a man brandishing a knife in the 500 block of 16th Avenue. The man was last seen walking west towards 21st Avenue.

CIRT officials said an officer found the man "swinging a knife aggressively at passing cars" in the 1900 block of 2nd Street. The man reportedly did not comply with the officer's commands to drop the knife.

According to the CIRT, the man "walked quickly towards the officer" and continued to not comply with commands when the officer discharged their firearm.

Authorities performed life-saving measures on the man until medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead around 2:25 p.m.

No officers or community members were injured in the incident.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity once his next of kin have been notified. According to CIRT officials, the man was on parole.

The 19th Judicial CIRT is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kevin Halloran at 970-400-2837 or Lieutenant Ben Endreson at 970-400-2870.