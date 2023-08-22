CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 90-year-old man from Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 90-year-old man from Greeley.

Keith Scritchfield, 90, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue Court in Greeley.

According to CBI, Scritchfield's wife last saw him sleeping in the home around 1:30 p.m. Around 2 p.m., his wife discovered that Scritchfield was no longer at the home and that their vehicle was also missing.

Scritchfield is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He could be driving a gray 2011 Subaru Outlook with Colorado license plate 506-CXA.

CBI said Scritchfield does not have a cell phone or wallet. He reportedly suffers from dementia, CBI said.

Anyone with information about Scritchfield's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-373-8247.