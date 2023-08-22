Watch Now
NewsFront RangeGreeley

Actions

CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 90-year-old man from Greeley

missing keith scritchfield.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing keith scritchfield.jpg
Posted at 9:00 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 23:00:25-04

GREELEY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 90-year-old man from Greeley.

Keith Scritchfield, 90, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1600 block of 44th Avenue Court in Greeley.

According to CBI, Scritchfield's wife last saw him sleeping in the home around 1:30 p.m. Around 2 p.m., his wife discovered that Scritchfield was no longer at the home and that their vehicle was also missing.

Scritchfield is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He could be driving a gray 2011 Subaru Outlook with Colorado license plate 506-CXA.

CBI said Scritchfield does not have a cell phone or wallet. He reportedly suffers from dementia, CBI said.

Anyone with information about Scritchfield's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greeley Police Department at 970-373-8247.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know