Burglary suspect found sleeping under desk at Weld County Public Health Department

GREELEY, Colo. — A man accused of burglary was found sleeping under a desk at the Weld County Public Health Department in Greeley Monday morning.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) responded to the health department, located at 1555 North 17th Avenue in Greeley, around 7:17 a.m. for reports of trespassing. The 911 caller reported that a door to the building was propped open, and a man who was not supposed to be there was running on the second floor.

The sheriff's office said its deputies established a perimeter around the building and started searching for the man using K-9 officers. Deputies noticed that some of the offices had been "disturbed" and found items scattered across the floor.

The sheriff's office completed its search around 8:30 a.m. and did not find the suspect.

Just before 9 a.m., WCSO received a second call from the health department. The 911 caller reported that a man was found sleeping under a desk in an office. The sheriff's office said the room was not initially searched by deputies because it was locked.

Deputies arrived and took the man — 62-year-old Michael Jackson — into custody. He was arrested for second-degree burglary, theft - less than $300, criminal mischief - under $300 in damages, and second-degree criminal tampering.

No public health employees were injured Monday.