Boy shot multiple times at Greeley apartment complex

GREELEY, Colo. — A boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a Greeley apartment complex Wednesday evening.

According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of 24th Street around 8:49 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting. The 911 caller told officers the suspect had fled the scene after the shooting, the department said.

When officers arrived, they found a boy — only identified as a juvenile male — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators processed the scene well into the night, according to Greeley police. The department said evidence led officers to a Greeley home west of 59th Avenue, between 13th Street and 16th Street.

Around 6 a.m., Greeley PD issued a shelter-in-place for nearby residents via a reverse 911 call. The SWAT Team searched the home but did not find the suspect. The area was deemed safe around 10:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Greeley police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shea at 970-350-9605 or by email at Michael.Shea@GreeleyPD.com.