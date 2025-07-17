37-year-old man killed in Greeley shooting

GREELEY, Colo. — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Greeley Wednesday afternoon.

The Greeley Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 800 block of 26th Avenue around 12:22 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from "obvious injuries."

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Weld County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

Greeley PD said it is actively investigating the shooting. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or collin.losasso@greeleypd.com.