20-year-old arrested for allegedly killing 23-year-old man in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man in Greeley, the police department announced Friday.

Multiple officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 800 block of 28th Avenue sometime on June 19. According to the Greeley Police Department, officers received reports of at least 10 gunshots being fired.

First responders found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds — a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

The 24-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Greeley police. The 23-year-old, however, suffered serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

The deceased victim was identified as Tise Koji, 23.

The suspect drove off before officers arrived on-scene. He was later identified as Eric Nshizirungu, 20.

Nshizirungu was taken into custody with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Fort Morgan Police Department, according to Greeley police. He was taken to the Weld County Jail and booked for murder in the first degree, aggravated menacing and first-degree assault.

Greeley police said the victims and Nshizirungu knew each other.