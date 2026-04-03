Suspected drunk driver accused of running red light, striking a bicyclist in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver is accused of accelerating through a red light on Highway 6, striking and seriously injuring a Golden bicyclist, who remains in critical condition a week and a half later.

On March 25 just after 8 a.m., officers with the Golden Police Department responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Johnson Road and Highway 6, the department said.

The bicyclist, later identified as Kristyn Wade, was seriously injured, police said. She was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. A GoFundMe has been set up to support her recovery.

Golden police determined that just before the crash, Wade had been biking southbound within the crosswalk on the west side of Johnson Road. At the same time, 35-year-old Ian Athas of Lakewood was driving westbound on Highway 6. Wade had the right of way in the crosswalk, as a train was approaching and traffic on both sides was stopped at a red light.

Investigators found that Athas was stopped in the far right westbound lane with other traffic on Highway 6, but then moved over to the left lane, accelerating through the red light and striking Wade on her bicycle.

At the scene, investigators suspected Athas was driving while intoxicated, Golden police said. The results of a toxicology test are pending.

Once complete, authorities will determine formal charges against Athas.



The GoFundMe reads that Wade was on her way to work when she was struck. At the hospital, she was initially placed in an induced coma due to brain swelling. She has undergone two surgeries, including one to fuse her C1 and C3 vertebrae after her C2 was damaged, and a second to repair her broken ankle and clean her leg wounds.

"She remains on a ventilator, and her family is preparing for additional procedures, including a tracheotomy and feeding tube, to support her recovery. Kristyn's journey ahead is uncertain, but her family is staying optimistic and taking things one day at a time," the GoFundMe reads.

GoFundMe

Even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs are mounting and her long-term care is expected to be "substantial," so the fundraiser is aiming for $45,0000 in donations. As of Friday at 5 p.m., nearly 500 people had contributed.

"Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in her recovery and help her family focus on what matters most — Kristyn's healing and well-being," the page reads.

The Golden Police Department said crashes like this one are preventable.

"Impaired driving and disregarding traffic signals put everyone at risk — drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike," the department said. "The Golden Police Department urges all motorists to slow down, remain alert, obey traffic control devices, and never drive impaired. One poor decision can have life-altering consequences for multiple families."