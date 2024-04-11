Golden property tax payment drop box closed after attempted break-in

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Treasurer's Office closed a property tax payment drop box in Golden after it was tampered with, county officials announced Wednesday.

According to the county, someone tried stealing checks from the drop box outside the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Facility on Tuesday. The box was not breached and checks were not accessed, county officials said.

Officials with the treasurer's office decided to close the box "out of an abundance of caution" and plan to remove it permanently.

“The perpetrators tried to drill out the lock twice in one night. I have decided that the risk to taxpayers associated with any potential theft of tax payments and fraud against taxpayers is too significant to ignore,” said Treasurer Jerry DiTullio in a statement. “My department has closed and locked the external drop box to prevent any further public access. Plans are underway to have the drop box permanently removed by our facilities team.”

Residents can still use the drop box located in the atrium/ front lobby of the facility. It is accessible during regular business hours — Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the treasurer's office at 303-271-8330 or visit www.jeffco.us/treasurer.