Golden City Council considers proposal that would study banning, limiting drive-thrus

Posted at 9:43 PM, Aug 22, 2023
GOLDEN, Colo. — Americans are estimated to visit drive-thrus around six billion times a year. The Golden City Council is considering a proposal that would study banning or limiting drive-thrus in the city.

"Long after a new store has opened, drive-thru operations can have extreme traffic impacts on surrounding streets that pose risks for pedestrians and cyclists. Further, as a land use, drive-thru operations can have large environmental impacts," the proposal reads.

The study would examine the differences between fast food and pharmacy drive-thrus.

In Golden, drive-thrus are only allowed by special use permits. The last permit for a drive-thru was approved in 2019.

Some council members believe the sustainability goals are enough to go forward with the study, while others questioned if Golden really needs this study or if it adds to an already full plate.

Determining when the study could happen would be part of the process as the proposal moves through Golden City Council. If the study becomes a reality, it could take a handful of months to complete and would conclude with a recommendation to council on what it should do.

