CSP: Eastbound I-70 shut down in Golden due to semi-truck fire

GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Golden due to a semi-truck fire, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The highway is shut down at US 6 (milepost 261), and eastbound traffic is being diverted onto eastbound US 6.
CSP said the engulfed semi-truck was carrying cardboard. The driver was able to get out, according to the agency.
West Metro Fire Rescue and the Colorado Department of Transportation are assisting CSP.
