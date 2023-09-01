CSP: Eastbound I-70 shut down in Golden due to semi-truck fire

GOLDEN, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 is shut down in Golden due to a semi-truck fire, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The highway is shut down at US 6 (milepost 261), and eastbound traffic is being diverted onto eastbound US 6.

CSP said the engulfed semi-truck was carrying cardboard. The driver was able to get out, according to the agency.

West Metro Fire Rescue and the Colorado Department of Transportation are assisting CSP.