Colorado School of Mines graduate bringing attention to both the future and history of mining

GOLDEN, Colo. — As Colorado School of Mines celebrates graduation day, students will earn degrees in dozens of different science and technology fields. But the institution's roots can be traced back to its first degree — a bachelor’s in mining engineering.

Senior Alexandra Nickle will graduate with that same degree this year. She’s passionate about the future of mining but also loves teaching about its history. Nickle leads tours at the Edgar Experimental Mine in Idaho Springs. The mine, which was once operational, is now owned by Colorado School of Mines and used for educational purposes.

"This area of Colorado has such a rich history," Nickle said.

Nickle enjoys sharing anecdotes from the 1800s when mining wasn’t as advanced.

"You would have two miners working and one would be holding the steel, and to make sure their partner hit the steel they would put their thumb on top of it because the white of the finger nail is easier to see. And they would try to move their finger out of the way before the miner hit the steel,” Nickle recounted.

Nickle already has a much safer job lined up. After graduation, she’ll work for a molybdenum mine in Empire. She said companies hire mining engineers for everything from managing safety in mines to handling the business operations.

“We need so many people in the industry, most mining companies I know are hiring for just about everything,” Nickle said.

Despite the male-dominated nature of engineering, Nickle was never intimidated. She hopes to inspire more young women to consider mining as a career option.

"The more people learn about our history, the better they can appreciate where we are now in the industry," Nickle said, noting the importance of mining for achieving sustainable energy goals in the future.

