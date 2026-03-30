Giving garden in Frederick needs help finding a community fridge for fresh produce donations

FREDERICK, Colo. — Planning for this year's harvest is already underway at Brigit's Bounty Community Resources.

"I've outlined all the areas that we could plant," explained head gardener Jerry van Sambeek. "Then we're going to do mild peppers, very hot peppers, radishes, sweet peppers, slicing cucumbers."

The organizers have lovingly dubbed it, "A Giving Garden."

"It's a garden that grows produce with the purpose of donating it. Not for our own use, but for the community's and others," said George Andrews, member of the Brigit's Bounty board of directors.

Each year, they've realized the community certainly needs them.

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"Last year, we had a banner year, 4,000 pounds [donated]. That's almost twice what our best year previously had been," said Andrews.

Courtesy: Brigit's Bounty Community Resources

The garden works with big partners like Weld County Food Bank and Meals on Wheels but they found themselves dealing with a reoccurring issue.

"Sometimes we have food that can't wait a week. We'd rather deliver it, distribute it, sooner, instantaneous, if possible," said Andrews.

Courtesy: Brigit's Bounty Community Resources

That's when one of their members suggested borrowing an idea from a neighboring area: Community Fridges.

Denver's Community Fridge program has placed fridges, outdoors, in different areas of the city for the last several years. At various times, it can be stocked with fresh food available to anyone who needs it.

Brigit's Bounty is hoping to put a fridge outside the St. Brigit Episcopal Church that shares the property with the garden.

The problem is, the small nonprofit doesn't have the funds for a large commercial refrigerator.

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"We'd like an industrial, commercial refrigerator only, no freezer," Andrews said, "It can be available 24/7 to those in need, they can come to us. We can fill it with our produce."

He said in the winter he hopes to be able to fill it with other perishable items like meat or milk.

The members are hoping someone who may have the ability to donate a fridge can help grow their small idea into something big.

"I'd like the community to know that the garden is here for them," said Andrews.

To contact Brigit's Bounty or help them out with a donation, visit their website by clicking here.