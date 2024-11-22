Woman struck by vehicle while crossing road outside of crosswalk in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:19 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of E. Mulberry Street. According to Fort Collins Police Services, officers and medical personnel found an unconscious 50-year-old woman in the roadway next to a Subaru Outback.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Fort Collins police, the Outback was heading westbound in the inner lane of E. Mulberry Street when the woman decided to cross the roadway. The department said the woman was with another person, who did not cross the road due to oncoming traffic.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she was struck, according to Fort Collins police.

“Utilizing crosswalks and walking defensively are the best measures for pedestrians to ensure their safety,” said Sgt. David Lindsay in a statement. "Be focused and alert, use well-lit crosswalks and obey crossing signals. We want everyone to get to their destination safely."

Westbound Mulberry Street was closed for about 3.5 hours as the department's Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) team processed the scene.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Phil Morris at 970-221-6540.