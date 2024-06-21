Two people arrested after man stabbed in Old Town Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a 36-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Old Town Fort Collins Thursday night.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, officers were heading to another call when they saw a bleeding man walking along College Avenue around 8:53 p.m. The officers provided emergency care and took him to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to fully recover, according to Fort Collins police.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in an argument with two other men. After the three separated, the victim was making his way through Old Town Square when one of the men reapproached him and stabbed him multiple times, according to Fort Collins police. The two suspects then took off.

Officers found the two suspects — later identified as 44-year-old Clayton Corbett and 34-year-old Harley Davis — around 6:14 a.m. and took them into custody. Fort Collins police said a weapon was recovered following a "brief search" Friday afternoon.

Corbett and Davis both face charges of attempted first-degree murder - deliberation with intent (weapon), first-degree assault (weapon) and tampering with physical evidence.

“The coordination between all of our responding units led to the quick identification and apprehension of these criminals,” said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky in a statement. “The crime appears to be a targeted act and there is no threat to the community.”