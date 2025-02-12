Sustainable style: Fort Collins clothing store is sewing new life into vintage fashion

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The fast fashion industry has made trendy clothes more affordable for many people, but there's a hidden cost for the environment.

A study from Princeton University found it takes almost 800 gallons of water to make one cotton t-shirt throughout the manufacturing process. Researchers say the fashion industry is responsible for more carbon emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Consumers and manufacturers are looking for ways to combat that environmental impact. The Create Good Company in downtown Fort Collins is a clothing boutique looking to make a small but impactful change in the fashion industry.

Create Good Company transforms vintage and secondhand fabrics into trendy new pieces. Shop owner Maggie Henricks makes everything by hand.

"When I go to the thrift store, I'm kind of like a kid in the candy shop. I see potential in a lot of things because if you really boil it down as a seamstress, anything at the thrift store is just fabric," said Henricks.



Watch Henricks construct a handbag out of leftover fabric in the video player below

Through her business, Henricks encourages consumers to rethink the value of secondhand items. She often turns forgotten shirts or quilts into unique fashion statements. Her first major success, called the Boyfriend Skirt, has sold thousands of units, bringing a new life to old clothing.

“It's really cool that people are finding that secondhand isn't something gross and old and used and weird,” she said.

Henricks's work not only breathes new life into items but also inspires a growing movement among consumers who are more conscious about their clothing choices.

“There's a larger group of people that are really looking for better options when it comes to clothing, and I hope I can help,” Henricks said.

Looking ahead, she envisions a future where her products are treasures found in thrift stores, continuing a cycle of sustainability in the fashion industry.